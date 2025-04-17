Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Rashi and Arjun’s pictures get leaked in the courtroom; What will happen now?

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen Bapodra and Pushpa reeling under the problem of the chawl being demolished. They tried to do their best to stay the demolition in court, but Sambhu Shekhawat had been adamant about not letting them win. Amidst this, Arjun and Rashi’s closeness grew to the extent that it created ripples for the entire chawl. Also, Dilip’s cancer ailment was a big worry for Pushpa, and Rashi was angry at her parents for hiding the health scare from her. Pushpa mustered the courage to fight it out in the court by putting up a plea before the court.

Just when Pushpa placed an earnest plea before the court not to allow the chawl to be demolished, listing the problems that they would encounter with all the residents, Pushpa will get a shocker. Shambhu Shekhwat will exhibit before the court, some relatively close pictures of Rashi and Arjun which will leave all shocked.

Pushpa will be saddened as this development will shake her from within. She will ask Rashi not to meet Arjun. It will be interesting to see how Rashi and Arjun’s closeness will impact the court case.

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.