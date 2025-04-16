Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kadambari puts a shocking condition before Jugal; Will Jugal agree to it?

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Pushpa and Bapodra trying to desperately meet Shambhu Shekhawat and trying to stop the demolition of the chawl. But Shekhawat denied any help and this made them nervous. Meanwhile, Bapodra wondered whether he could get some sort of majority from tenants to stop the demolition. Amidst this, all eyes were on Jugal as he was about to meet Kadambari. There was tension in the air as all wondered what Kadambari would say to Jugal.

The upcoming episode will see Jugal meeting Kadambari. Jugal will realize that she is the only person who can save the chawl from being demolished. But Kadambari, being the person who had loved Jugal, will not be ready for any compromise. She will throw a bomb at Jugal. She will put a condition in return to the chawl favour that he will ask her. Kadambari will ask Jugal to marry her, in return for the favour done for the chawl. Jugal will be shocked and his worry will be very much visible on his face. Pushpa will know that Jugal is worried.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.