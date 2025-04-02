Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Rashi gets to know of her father’s illness; gets into a shock

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with Pushpa rejoining the school after the condition of Kotak Sir’s termination was met. We also saw the entry of Arjun Shekhawat who was hellbent on taking Rashi for his ad shoot. Arjun felt mesmerized and was blown away by Rashi’s beauty. We also wrote about Bapodra finding out that the lease of the land in which the chawl was built was getting over. Soon, the news leaked to Pushpa too, who got tense. Everyone was busy trying to find a way to save the chawl and do something about the lease.

The upcoming episode will see Rashi getting to know about her father Dilip suffering from bone marrow cancer. She will be shocked to know that he is battling 2nd stage cancer. She will get angry at everyone for hiding it from her. She will be precisely angry with Pushpa. Dilip will sit her down and will explain to her that they deliberately hid the news from her as they did not want her to be stressed. Rashi will have an emotional moment with Pushpa and Dilip.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.