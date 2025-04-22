Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Kadambari changes the file; Can Pushpa save Jugal?

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Shambhu Shekhawat creating a problem for Arjun and Rashi by showing their pictures in public. Kadambari made the choice difficult for Jugal by asking him to marry her if the chawl issue needed a solution. Arjun dared in this case to break into his father’s office and get crucial evidence. Rashi placed her trust in Arjun and he planned to get the chawl back. The evidence provided by Arjun turned the tide in the chawl’s favour.

The upcoming episode, will, however, see Kadambari coming back to assert her supremacy. She will swap the file evidence and will again point to Jugal that the last option lies with him if he needs to save the chawl. Jugal will be perplexed, as Pushpa will understand this dilemma and tension. It will be interesting to see if Pushpa will plunge into the situation to make a last-minute change. Also, it will be interesting to see Jugal’s stand in this situation, and whether he will decide to sacrifice himself for the chawl.

What will happen next? Will Pushpa and Kadambari have the final face-off?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.