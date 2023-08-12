ADVERTISEMENT
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti threatens to expose Mandira in front of Shiv

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Shakti threatening to expose Mandira's bad deeds against her own family. Shakti will vow to tell Shiv all the truth.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 14:18:43
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama in Shakti (Nikki Sharma) being instrumental in saving Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and proving his innocence and getting him out of jail. As we know, Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) was the one who had planned this big fiasco that had led to Shiv’s arrest. She wanted Shiv to be charged with the big crime. However, it took a brave act from Shakti to save Shiv.

We saw how Shakti saw that Mandira was instrumental in creating this problem for Shiv. She saw with her own eyes how Mandira brainwashed Raghunath against Shakti and how Raghunath reacted against her on hearing Mandira.

We also saw Shakti confronting Mandira and telling her that she is aware of how she has been deceiving Shiv even after being from his own family.

The coming episode will see the altercation between Shakti and Mandira gain more momentum. Shakti will vow that she will expose Mandira’s dirty tricks in front of Shiv. Mandira will tell Shakti that her opinion does not matter to her at all. However, Shakti will also be seen meeting Shiv to tell him about Mandira.

What will happen next?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

