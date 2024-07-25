Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Upcoming Episode: Kartik Vomits Blood, Shiv And Shakti Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, produced by Studio LSD Production, the audience has seen a major drama with Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) feeling uneasy. In the upcoming episode, Mohini comes to Shiv’s home with negative intentions. On the other hand, Shiv comes running to Shakti (Nikki Sharma), who sleeps with her son Kartik in her room. Soon, Shiv asks Shakti to come out with him. Shakti is surprised, and she questions him, but Shiv takes her out. Shakti curiously asks Shiv about what is bothering him. Shiv hugs Shakti, creating a romantic moment. Shakti consoles Shiv and asks about his worries.

Further, Shiv reveals that after making his grandmother fall asleep, he went outside and felt something weird with a green plant. On the other hand, Mohini decides to dispose of the plant as it is Baba’s dead body. She asks her partner to do the work.

Later, Shiv and Shakti come out, upon which Mohini disappears. However, Kartik’s screaming noise comes before Shiv and Shakti can find anything about the plant. Soon, they rush to see him. Kartil reveals he suddenly felt a lack of breath, and he vomited blood, which leaves Shiv and Shakti distressed. At the same time, family members get scared about this incident.