Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the amazing message being sent out by the makers about child and woman exploitation by men. We have seen this thunderous track wherein Radha (Neeharika Roy) figures out the dirty intentions of Bhushan Mama (Adi Irani) and aims to expose him.

Radha has also gotten to know that Bhushan Mama cast his evil eyes on Ketki too. She educated her daughter Gungun with the sense of bad touch and good touch, in order to keep her protected from Bhushan Mama.

During Holi, Mama planned the cheerharan of Radha which shook her from within. However, Radha gotsback to seek revenge from the man who has been exploiting women.

The coming episode will see Radha not only beating Bhushan black and blue in Latmaar Holi but also making Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) understand that Mama is wrong. Mohan will be shocked to see his sister Ketki’s reaction when Radha will be beating him. He will understand that Mama has also tried to misbehave with Radha. With Mohan standing tall in Radha’s support, Radha will be successful in exposing Mama. The twist will be that Radha’s bravery will also motivate the silent sufferer Ketki to speak up against the man.

Will the family support Mohan and Radha?

