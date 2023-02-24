Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) trying to find out about the secret related to the locker. She has got to know from the black-hooded guy that Tulsi’s death is related to the secret in the locker. However, when she tried to open the locker, she was caught red-handed by the family, after which they accused her of stealing.

Now the coming drama will yet again see the black-hooded guy helping Radha to find the mystery related to the locker. Radha will get a gift parcel which will have boxes inside boxes. When Radha will see inside all of the boxes, there will be something written, reading which she will get the idea that there is one more locker inside the main locker in which the secret is kept. Radha will now be determined to get closer to the truth.

OMG!!

What will Radha do now?

