Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Radha (Neeharika Roy) is being kicked out of the house by Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). This, as we know, is the aftermath of the kheer poison drama. Mohan believes that it was Radha who poisoned the kheer and later forced a complaint against Damini for the same.

However, when Radha is about to be sent out of the house, Kadambari’s brother will come to the house. He will stop Mohan from being rude to Radha and will ask Mohan to not send her out.

The coming episode will see Radha unearthing yet another big secret related to the death of Tulsi. She will get to know from a few money transactions that a huge amount was withdrawn from the company account on the date when Tulsi died.

Radha will understand that there is a link between the dwindling of money and Tulsi’s death.

What will she do next?

