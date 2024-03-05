Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) taking Gungun along with her for the school trip to the Wildlife Sanctuary. Radha feared danger to Gungun’s life and tried her best to tell Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) about it and not send Gungun with Tulsi. However, it did not happen. Radha (Neeharika Roy) was being taken to the mental asylum when she fled and reached the sanctuary.

The coming episode will see Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting to know about a tiger moving freely inside the sanctuary, and it being closed for the layman. However, Tulsi will get the school bus sneak into the sanctuary even when the officials there will try to stop the vehicle. Tulsi aka Damini will not be scared to put her life in danger, as she will want to kill Gungun. She will find the tiger’s den being the best bet to kill Gungun.

At the sanctuary, Gungun’s life will be in danger as she will come face to face with the ferocious animal. We wrote about the possibility of Radha being attacked by the animal.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 661 3rd March Written Episode Update

Tulsi entered the sanctuary by making a smart move. Radha got to know of Gungun’s bus entering the area.

Will Radha be the one to save Gungun from the tiger?

