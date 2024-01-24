Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari brings Tulsi’s lookalike?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kadambari (Swati Shah) revealing her real identity of being the mastermind behind the death of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure). As we know, Radha (Neeharika Roy) had the doubt of Kadambari being Guru Maa and had even questioned her about it. However, Kadambari had earlier escaped by giving justifications for her act.

Later, the big drama of Damini’s (Sambhabana Mohanty) death happened which shocked one and all. However, Tulsi revealed the big truth to Radha that Damini was not the one who killed her and that the person is even now on the hunt to kill Mohan and Gungun.

We saw the big revelation of Kadambari when she confessed her crime before Radha. Radha was shocked to see this new avatar of her mother-in-law. Kadambari burnt the house and locked Radha inside. However, Radha made a miraculous escape and stunned Kadambari.

The coming episode will see Radha face a big obstacle. Mohan has been getting calls from an unknown number and has gone to meet the person. Mohan will in the coming episode be convinced that Tulsi is not dead and that she is back into his life. Mohan will be shocked to see Tulsi alive and standing before him. Mohan will bring Tulsi to the house and Gungun will be very happy to see Tulsi alive.

However, this will be yet another move by Kadambari as she will plant a fake Tulsi in Mohan’s life.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 621 23rd January Written Episode Update

Kadambari locked up Radha in the same house where she had killed Tulsi years back. Radha was in danger with the fire engulfing the entire house.

What will happen next?

