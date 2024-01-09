Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari reveals a big truth

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) suspecting Kadambari to be Guruma. She had her own reasons to believe that Kadambari was Guruma. The hurt marks on Kadambari’s back resembled the ones that Radha made on Guruma’s back when she hit her. Also, Kadambari was missing in bed on the night when Guruma was to come home.

We saw how Radha tried her best to see Guruma’s face. But the lady was not Kadambari.

The coming episode will see Kadambari getting angry at Radha for assuming that she was Guruma. Kadambari will question Radha’s reasoning and will tell her that she is not Guruma. Ketki and Rahul will be shocked to know that Radha suspected their mother. Kadambari (Swati Shah) will, however, reveal a big secret when Radha will force her to open up. She will show that she has marks of being beaten not just on her back but all over her body. Kadambari will tell Radha that she was beaten by her husband. Ketki and Rahul will tell Radha that their father used to beat their mother when they were kids. But when Mohan grew up he had stopped his father from doing so.

Kadambari will, however, reveal that she had kept this as a secret from her own kids, and that Radha had exposed this big truth now.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 606 8th January Written Episode Update

Guruma entered the house. Radha tried her best to expose the face of Guruma, assuming her to be Kadambari.

What will happen now?

