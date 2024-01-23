Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari reveals her real intentions to Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being shocked to know from Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) that the master planner against Mohan and Gungun is even now present, and it is not Damini. Tulsi told the shocking news to Radha that Damini actually tried killing her, but it was someone else who killed her.

Radha is not able to handle this truth, and process it. She has her eyes on Kadambari Trivedi, who she believes is the Guru Maa. Radha suspected Kadambari more when she did not see her mourning over the death of her sister’s daughter Damini.

Radha wanted to find out about the dead body of Tulsi and reached Tulsi’s house. The coming episode will see Kadmbari’s real face coming out. She will come face to face with Radha and will reveal her hunger and greed for money and property which prompted her to kill Tulsi. However, when Tulsi’s soul entered the house, she was perplexed and did not want Mohan to know the facts.

Radha will get to know that Kadambari intends to kill Mohan and Gungun for the sake of the property. Radha will vow to save Mohan and Gungun, but will be in a problem as she will be trapped inside Tulsi’s house.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 620 22nd January Written Episode Update

Radha wanted to find out where the skeleton of Tulsi was kept. She went to Tulsi’s house to find out more.

What will happen now?

