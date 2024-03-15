Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan sees Radha at the party

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the story plot in the show taking a seven-year leap. We have seen the introduction of Radha as Radhika, who is the wife of Yug (Manit Joura), and lives in South Delhi. A successful businesswoman, Radhika has a son Manan and a loving family. Yug and Radhika were seen celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary. At the same time, the audience got introduced to Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) who has shifted his base to Delhi in order to hunt for Radha. Meera (Saarvie Omana) is a business partner to Mohan and Mohan’s family as of now stay with Meera. Mohan is on the lookout for a bigger house for his entire family. We saw how Mohan was told by the broker of a house being there for rent. Destiny played its game as the house was of Radhika’s.

The coming episode will see Mohan being asked to come to the residence by the broker. At the same time, Yug and Radhika’s wedding anniversary party will be on. The broker will inform Yug of the party being there to talk it out. Yug will be seen coming out of the party and meeting Mohan and Meera. Yug will tell them that his anniversary party is on, and that he will talk about it the next day. Just then, Radhika will come out, and will trip and fall down. Mohan will see Radhika through the rear view glass of his vehicle and will be shocked to see Radha.

Yug and Radhika’s anniversary party was being celebrated. The mother of Yug introduced Radhika as the best wife, mother, daughter-in-law and businesswoman.

