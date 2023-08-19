ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha being in danger with the police issuing an order to shoot Radha at sight.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 15:15:37
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight 844154

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Radha (Neeharika Roy) has escaped the jail with the help of Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma). As we know, the Azaadi Ka Mahasangam episode saw the integration of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Rabb Se Hai Dua with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. We saw how Dua and Shakti joined hands in making Radha escape from jail.

We saw the three ladies hoist the Indian flag at the Independence Day event. Now Radha has gone ahead and joined hands with Gungun, Ketki and Kadambari.

The coming episode will see Radha’s quest in trying to find the whereabouts of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). Mohan in the meanwhile would have escaped from his captivity and will be trying to get to Radha.

Amidst all this, Damini will yell at the jailor for not keeping Radha secure and safe in the jail. Radha will now fight her battle to get to Mohan. She will be seen taking a cycle to look for Damini.

Meanwhile, the police will issue an order to shoot Radha to death on getting spotted. This will be a big problem situation for Radha.

How will she manage to get to Mohan?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa 844157
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother 844152
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened 844077
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir 844066
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's gift to change Akshara's mind? 844064
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu’s gift to change Akshara’s mind?
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fun-Banter With A Close Friend, Know All Of It Here!! 844187
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fun-Banter With A Close Friend, Know All Of It Here!!
Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey 844171
Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’ 844180
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’
Siddharth Nigam's Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here 844179
Siddharth Nigam’s Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth 844169
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment's series Svahaa 844175
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment’s series Svahaa
Read Latest News