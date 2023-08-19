Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Radha (Neeharika Roy) has escaped the jail with the help of Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma). As we know, the Azaadi Ka Mahasangam episode saw the integration of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Rabb Se Hai Dua with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. We saw how Dua and Shakti joined hands in making Radha escape from jail.

We saw the three ladies hoist the Indian flag at the Independence Day event. Now Radha has gone ahead and joined hands with Gungun, Ketki and Kadambari.

The coming episode will see Radha’s quest in trying to find the whereabouts of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). Mohan in the meanwhile would have escaped from his captivity and will be trying to get to Radha.

Amidst all this, Damini will yell at the jailor for not keeping Radha secure and safe in the jail. Radha will now fight her battle to get to Mohan. She will be seen taking a cycle to look for Damini.

Meanwhile, the police will issue an order to shoot Radha to death on getting spotted. This will be a big problem situation for Radha.

How will she manage to get to Mohan?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.