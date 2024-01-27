Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha believes that Tulsi is fake

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Kadambari overpowering Radha (Neeharika Roy) with her mighty hold on her family. Though Radha knows the secret of Kadambari, the latter believes that Radha cannot do anything to expose Kadambari.

The return of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) has also brought about a big shock in Radha’s life. Kadambari introduced Radha as Gungun’s governess who took care of her all these years. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) was also asked by his mother to stay mum as they did not want Tulsi to suffer a big shock of Radha having married Mohan.

The coming episode will see Radha being shocked to see Tulsi bag all the limelight in the house. Everyone in the family will be very happy to see Tulsi alive. Tulsi will talk about her relationship with all in the house which will ascertain that she is the real Tulsi. Radha will believe that Tulsi is not alive based on the experiences she has had with the Tulsi she knew.

However, Radha will be shocked to see Tulsi remembering every fact of the family members and will wonder how she knows everything.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 624 26th January Written Episode Update

Radha was shocked to see Tulsi coming home. Tulsi was welcomed with happy faces by the family members.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.