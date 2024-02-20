Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha demands Mohan’s trust

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) being on the aggressive, trying to make a place for herself in everyone’s hearts in the Trivedi house. She was told by Mohan and Kadambari of Radha (Neeharika Roy) being married to Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). Tulsi could not resist the truth, and decided to end her life so that Mohan could be happy with Radha.

This led to a big turning point where Gungun accused Radha of ruining her mother’s life. Gungun categorically told Radha that if she had to choose between her mother Tulsi and Radha, she would definitely choose her mother over Radha. This pained Radha a lot.

The coming episode will see Mohan consoling Radha who will be hurt with Gungun’s words. Radha will then demand Mohan to trust her. Radha will remind Mohan of the promise he had given her, of always trusting her. Radha will tell Mohan that it is time now and she will need his trust.

Radha will seek an opportunity from Mohan to prove that Tulsi is fake. Mohan will accept Radha’s words and will give her two opportunities in which she needs to prove that Tulsi is fake.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 648 19th February Written Episode Update

