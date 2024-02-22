Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets a proof to expose Tulsi

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being at the receiving end with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) going all out to pull her down in front of the family. We saw how Gungun chose her real mother Tulsi over Radha. There has been on and off commotion between Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha too. Though Mohan loves Radha, he does not like her attitude of not respecting his wife Tulsi. We saw Mohan giving two opportunities to Radha to prove that Tulsi is fake.

Radha lost her first chance to expose her when she got her mother home. Radha’s plan nose-dived and this has been a shocker for Radha. More so, Gungun went against Radha and stopped calling her RaMa. This has been one big setback for Radha.

Now the coming episode will see Radha focussing on the last chance that she holds to expose Tulsi. She will grab a video from Kadambari’s laptop which will have the content of Kadambari hiding the real skeleton of Tulsi.

Radha will decide to show the video and prove not one but two points. She will want to reveal that this is not Tulsi and that the real one is dead, and also reveal Kadambari’s hand behind the death of Tulsi.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 650 21st February Written Episode Update

Radha failed to prove anything about Tulsi being fake with the presence of Tulsi’s mother and brother.

Will Radha be successful?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.