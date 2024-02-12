Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi accuses Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) forcing Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) to get her the mangalsutra. Mohan did the wrong deed of getting the mangalsutra from Radha (Neeharika Roy). However, Gungun averted the situation where Radha’s mangalustra was given by Mohan to Tulsi.

We saw how Mohan was upset at taking away Radha’s mangalsutra. He followed her to the temple and tried convincing her to come home. Radha asked Mohan to take the nuptial vows with her so that he would not forget his responsibilities towards her.

Just then, Tulsi arrived at the venue and saw Mohan and Radha together. Tulsi vowed to snatch Mohan away from Radha.

The coming episode will see Tulsi running to the road and fainting in the middle of the road. Mohan will avert a big accident and save Tulsi’s life. Mohan will rush Tulsi to the hospital where the doctors will scold Mohan for giving Tulsi stress who has been in coma for many years.

The coming episode will see Tulsi going all out against Radha. While Radha will try to tell Mohan about Tulsi being fake, Kadambari will ask Radha to join hands with her to oust Tulsi out of the house. Meanwhile, Tulsi will play a dirty game and will take advantage of the situation when Radha will be in her ward. She will throw things on the ground and will forcefully keep Radha’s hand on her neck and will yell that her life is in danger. She will give an impression to Mohan who will come in, that Radha is trying to kill her.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 640 11th February Written Episode Update

Radha and Mohan were taking saath pheres when Tulsi arrived at the temple. She saw them together and ran away to the road.

Will Mohan believe that Radha tried killing Tulsi?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.