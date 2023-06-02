Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the big track of Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting caught in the cold room and struggling to survive and escape from it. She is injured badly and has entered the duct to find a way to get out of the storage room. Meanwhile, we saw how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally believed that Radha could be in trouble. However, before he could take any extreme steps in finding Radha, he got arrested and locked up in jail.

In jail, Mohan will get badly beaten up by the police in charge. He will be tied up and beaten so much that Mohan will be bleeding all over.

The coming episode will see Mohan’s helplessness. Even when he will be trapped in jail, he will keep telling Radha not to lose hope and keep fighting.

On the other hand, Radha will feel demotivated as she will miss gathering Tulsi’s (Keerti Nagpure) help inside the cold room.

Tulsi who will come to the jail will be shocked on seeing Mohan being beaten up badly. She will find herself helpless and will cry over her husband’s state. She will also get angry with the police and will showcase her eerie presence at the jail.

Will Mohan come to know about Tulsi’s presence around him?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

