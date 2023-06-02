ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan being beaten up badly in the jail. This will be a cause of worry for Tulsi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 15:45:29
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the big track of Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting caught in the cold room and struggling to survive and escape from it. She is injured badly and has entered the duct to find a way to get out of the storage room. Meanwhile, we saw how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally believed that Radha could be in trouble. However, before he could take any extreme steps in finding Radha, he got arrested and locked up in jail.

In jail, Mohan will get badly beaten up by the police in charge. He will be tied up and beaten so much that Mohan will be bleeding all over.

The coming episode will see Mohan’s helplessness. Even when he will be trapped in jail, he will keep telling Radha not to lose hope and keep fighting.

On the other hand, Radha will feel demotivated as she will miss gathering Tulsi’s (Keerti Nagpure) help inside the cold room.

Tulsi who will come to the jail will be shocked on seeing Mohan being beaten up badly. She will find herself helpless and will cry over her husband’s state. She will also get angry with the police and will showcase her eerie presence at the jail.

Will Mohan come to know about Tulsi’s presence around him?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

