Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi winces in pain

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally getting into a zone where they have become a loving couple. Mohan showers all the love on Radha. Radha too worships Mohan like her God. However, one mistake that Radha made was that of not exposing Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). Yes, Radha hid the fact tha Damini had trapped her inside the cold storage room where she was almost on the verge of dying. Radha’s idea was to get Damini caught for Tulsi’s murder, which is a bigger crime that she has committed. However, Radha is not aware that Damini has put her next plan in action. She has dug out the skeleton of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) which she had hidden in her cabin in office. She has given the skeleton to Guru Maa who is trying to capture Tulsi’s spirit.

The coming episode will see Radha being unaware of Tulsi’s pain. Tulsi will wince in pain and will cry for Mohan and Radha to save her. Mohan will get hallucinations of Tulsi and will wake up from his sleep.

Will Radha get to know of Tulsi being in danger?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

