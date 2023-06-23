ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi winces in pain

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Damini getting Tulsi's spirit in trouble. With her skeleton being dug out and given to the God Mother, Tulsi will be trapped.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 13:23:11
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi winces in pain

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) finally getting into a zone where they have become a loving couple. Mohan showers all the love on Radha. Radha too worships Mohan like her God. However, one mistake that Radha made was that of not exposing Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty). Yes, Radha hid the fact tha Damini had trapped her inside the cold storage room where she was almost on the verge of dying. Radha’s idea was to get Damini caught for Tulsi’s murder, which is a bigger crime that she has committed. However, Radha is not aware that Damini has put her next plan in action. She has dug out the skeleton of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) which she had hidden in her cabin in office. She has given the skeleton to Guru Maa who is trying to capture Tulsi’s spirit.

The coming episode will see Radha being unaware of Tulsi’s pain. Tulsi will wince in pain and will cry for Mohan and Radha to save her. Mohan will get hallucinations of Tulsi and will wake up from his sleep.

Will Radha get to know of Tulsi being in danger?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Maitree spoiler: Maitree threatens to expose Ashish
Maitree spoiler: Maitree threatens to expose Ashish
Latest Stories
Bharatha Circus Review: Has A Big Conscience But Little Creativity
Bharatha Circus Review: Has A Big Conscience But Little Creativity
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kickstarts post-leap shoot with Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin kickstarts post-leap shoot with Bhavika Sharma
Exclusive: Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan
Is Prabhas Upset With His Adipurush Director?
Is Prabhas Upset With His Adipurush Director?
The Music Album of Tiku Weds Sheru featuring songs by Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Monali Thakur and more is out now
The Music Album of Tiku Weds Sheru featuring songs by Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Monali Thakur and more is out now
Deepika Padukone’s 82°E INTRODUCES JASMINE BREEZE MIST
Deepika Padukone’s 82°E INTRODUCES JASMINE BREEZE MIST
Read Latest News