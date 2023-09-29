Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan indulge in a massive fight

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the big twist of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) having an upper hand over the life of the Trivedis. As we know, Trivedis are reduced to living a poor life, with no job or means of income. While the ladies of the house try to earn with beauty products and by setting up a beauty parlour, we have seen how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) was forced to accept the job of Damini as her assistant. However, soon Mohan was troubled by Damini who gave him all odd jobs that included being her house help. But Mohan who has never worked for his family’s living, was determined to do his best for his family. However, he did not tell Radha (Neeharika Roy) about him working under Damini.

Damini on the other hand, tried her gimmick at Radha by putting her lipstick stain on Mohan’s shirt collar, thereby creating doubt in Radha’s mind about Mohan. Radha tried talking to Mohan, but Mohan silenced her.

The coming episode will see Radha being worried about Mohan hiding something from her. Mohan will be subjected to further humiliation at the hands of Damini at work. Mohan will be irritated and angry at Radha when he sees Radha following him. Radha and Mohan will have their first big fight, wherein Mohan will question Radha as to why he needs her help always to sort out his problems. Radha will try to justify her concern for Mohan, but their financial instability will make them more vulnerable to misunderstandings.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 502 28th September Written Episode Update

Damini gave Mohan the demeaning job of being her house help at home. Mohan agreed to do all that Damini instructed him to do, so that he earned a livelihood which would be beneficial for his family. However, Mohan decided to hide that he was working under Damini before Radha.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.