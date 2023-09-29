Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan indulge in a massive fight

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Mohan getting into a big fight, with their financial vulnerability provoking them to find fault with each other.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 17:01:59
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the big twist of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) having an upper hand over the life of the Trivedis. As we know, Trivedis are reduced to living a poor life, with no job or means of income. While the ladies of the house try to earn with beauty products and by setting up a beauty parlour, we have seen how Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) was forced to accept the job of Damini as her assistant. However, soon Mohan was troubled by Damini who gave him all odd jobs that included being her house help. But Mohan who has never worked for his family’s living, was determined to do his best for his family. However, he did not tell Radha (Neeharika Roy) about him working under Damini.

Damini on the other hand, tried her gimmick at Radha by putting her lipstick stain on Mohan’s shirt collar, thereby creating doubt in Radha’s mind about Mohan. Radha tried talking to Mohan, but Mohan silenced her.

The coming episode will see Radha being worried about Mohan hiding something from her. Mohan will be subjected to further humiliation at the hands of Damini at work. Mohan will be irritated and angry at Radha when he sees Radha following him. Radha and Mohan will have their first big fight, wherein Mohan will question Radha as to why he needs her help always to sort out his problems. Radha will try to justify her concern for Mohan, but their financial instability will make them more vulnerable to misunderstandings.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

