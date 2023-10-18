Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha gets an offer to save Gungun

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha getting an offer from a rich lady. She will give Radha the money needed for Gungun's surgery.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Oct,2023
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy) struggling to get the money needed for Gungun’s operation. We saw how Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) utilized the situation and asked Mohan to spend a night with her in return for which she will give him the money. Radha sent Mohan to Damini despite knowing the fact that Damini intended to spend the night with Mohan. However, Radha placed her unparalleled trust on Banke Bihari and was seen dancing in the temple. She requested Banke Bihari to save her husband and daughter, failing which she would end her life.

The coming episode will see a shocking turnaround that of Krishna saving Radha. Krishna Kashyap, a rich lady will appear in the temple from nowhere and will stop Radha. She will tell Radha that she knows that Radha needs money. She will offer Radha all the money needed for the surgery, and will want Radha and her husband to participate in a contest that will be happening in Maldives, that she will tell her about. Krishna will ask Radha to save Gungun and her husband Mohan immediately with the money.

Radha tied a black thread on Mohan’s wrist and promised Mohan that nothing wrong would happen. Radha urged Mohan to go to Damini and accept the deal.

Who is Krishna? Is she related to Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

