Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam traps Vicky; demands his help

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) taking the big decision to marry Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) in order to save Poonam (Trupti Mishra). As we know, Poonam has been trapped by Shaina and Sumitra in the death of a girl after Poonam is believed to have given her the wrong medication. Poonam was arrested, but Raj got an anticipatory bail which saved Poonam from going to jail. However, Raj has taken the big decision of marrying Shaina to save Poonam.

The upcoming episode will see Poonam not giving up on her quest to find the truth. As we know, Geetu is already suspicious of Shaina meeting a hooded guy and has been searching for him. Geetu, Shrey and Poonam will in the upcoming episode, trap the hooded guy. The guy will be none other than Vicky (Ankit Raj), Shaina’s lover. The trio with the help of Chirag will trap Vicky. Poonam will force Vicky to comply to what they saw in order to trap Shaina. Vicky will be forced to agree to Poonam’s conditions.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 80 17th May Written Episode Update

Poonam got into deep trouble when the girl whom she administered medicine, died. Her parents lodged a complaint against Poonam for killing their daughter.

What will the plan be?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.