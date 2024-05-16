Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Sumitra attempts to poison Raj; Poonam comes to the rescue

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) and Raj (Karamm Rajpal) tactfully counter-attacking Sumitra without her knowledge. Raj has not shown openly that he knows the real colour of his mother. He has not confronted her yet with his questions. But with someone stealing money from Sumitra’s locker, Sumitra has got a doubt in her mind that Raj knows the truth. She wants to find out if Raj has suspicion towards her and further manipulate him.

The upcoming episodes will see Sumitra finding a moment with Raj when both of them will be all alone in the house. Sumitra will confront Raj and ask him whether he doubts his mother. Sumitra will shed crocodile tears and will fake to shower love on Raj. She will question him how a mother could try to harm her own son. Raj will deny having any suspicion towards her. However, Sumitra will draw the last straw when she will give a glass full of milk to Raj and will ask him to drink it and prove that he trusts her. Raj will initially deny and tell her that he cannot drink milk at that hour, but will accept to drink to prove that he loves his mother. However, Poonam will come at the right time and will tell Raj not to drink as it could be poisoned.

Raj and Poonam will tactfully turn tables and will ask Sumitra to drink the glass of milk. Raj will tell his mother that she can shut Poonam’s mouth and stop her allegations by drinking the milk.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 78 15th May Written Episode Update

Shaina tried to take Kuhu along with her. In a high drama sequence, Kuhu chose to live with her father Raj. Raj was relieved while Shaina promised to ruin their happiness.

Will Sumitra’s true colours come out in front of the family?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.