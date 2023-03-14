Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Dua (Aditi Sharma) is trying her level best to stop Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) big moves. However, Dua has gotten a shock wherein she gets to know that Gazal and Gulnaaz planned her death in the kitchen with the oil splash accident.

Instead, it was Gulnaaz’s daughter Noor who got injured when the hot oil hit Noor’s hand and burnt it.

The coming episode will see Dua educating Gulnaaz to finally expose Gazal and put an end to the game that she is playing in the house. But Gazal will have her counter move ready and will again brainwash Gulnaaz.

Now, Dua will plan another big game. She will convince her family to Ruhaan and Gazal’s wedding which will come as a shock to both Gulnaaz and Gazal.

Dua will be hopeful of exposing Gazal’s real intentions during the wedding.

What will happen next?

