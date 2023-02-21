Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Dadi Ammi falling from the stairs and not able to talk or react to situations. However, Dua (Aditi Sharma) has found out a way in which she can converse with Dadi Ammi. With the help of Mumtaz, Dua will get to know about a way to understand and get answers from Dadi Ammi through the eyes.

Dua will get to know in the coming episode, through Dadi Ammi’s eye expressions that she was pushed down the stairs by Gazal (Richa Rathore). Dua will understand it and will assemble her family to prove Gazal’s truth in front of them.

She will ask Dadi Ammi the big question of whether Gazal pushed her down the stairs before the family. Gazal will be stunned and will be worried about Dadi Ammi’s reply. Gazal will panic and will wonder whether she will be exposed.

What will happen next?

