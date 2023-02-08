Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Gazal (Richa Rathore) trying to hold on strongly to the trust and faith that she has managed to garner in the eyes of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Hina. However, Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Dadi Ammi (Sheetal Sharma) managed to get the truth out of Gazal and proved to the family that she was lying in the case of Altaf.

Altaf thanked Dua and sarcastically abused Haider for not believing in him earlier. Now, with the truth out, Hina and Haider will get angry at Gazal for ruining their family’s image. They will yell at Gazal for misusing their love towards her.

Dadi Ammi will make use of this opportunity and will order Gazal to walk out of the house with her bag and baggage. Gazal will try to plead guilty before Haider, but Haider will not believe her anymore and will ask her to get out of his house, never to show them her face.

Will Gazal turn the tables in her favour now?

