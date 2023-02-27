Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein the two ladies Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Gazal (Richa Rathore) are pitted against each other. We saw how Gazal pushed Dadi Ammi down the stairs, owing to which Dadi Ammi is on the bed, unable to speak and react. Even with this, Dua found a way to interact with Dadi Ammi and asked her to say the truth to her family about Gazal pushing her. However, Dadi Ammi got afraid and hid the truth.

This has again created a bad name for Dua in the house. Gazal will in the coming episode threaten to leave the house. However, she will yet again be stopped by Hina and Haider. Gazal will create a fake story and will tell the family that she in fact saw Dua pushing Dadi Ammi down the stairs. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) will remain shocked upon knowing this. Hina will abuse Dua for her dirty act.

Yet again, it will be Gazal who will be welcomed into the house with all the love and affection. Dua will be pointed fingers at, by everyone in the house. She will go on to tell Haider that Gazal will create a major havoc in their family, but will not be able to come out with clear facts of what she knows.

What will happen next?

