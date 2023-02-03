Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Gazal (Richa Rathore) getting into the good books of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Hina (Nishigandha Wagh). We wrote about a big fight that happened in the house wherein Hina almost ended up slapping Dua. Haider too argued with Dua and yelled at her for the very first time.

Dua had an emotional breakdown and was consoled by Dadi Ammi. As we know, Dadi Ammi was the first person in the house to get to know about Gazal’s true intentions. However, none in the house, including Dua had believed her then.

The coming track will see Dua and Gazal confronting each other. Dua will for the first time see the evil face of Gazal. Gazal will tell her about how Haider’s family was responsible for the death of her parents. Gazal will want an eye for an eye, and will tell Dua that she will be happy only when she will see the death of Rahat and Hina. This will shock Dua.

All the more, Gazal will categorically tell Dua that she also wants Haider in her life.

How will Dua react to all this?

