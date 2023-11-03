Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ruhaan hits the final nail in the coffin against Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) being exposed by one and all. However, even after Dua, Gulnaaz, Haider and Hamida opened up and shared their miseries and ill-fated attacks by Gazal, Heena was not ready to believe it. She kept abusing all in the house, saying that all were gearing up against Gazal and she would not believe anything.

The coming drama will see Haider finally deciding to seek divorce from Gazal. We wrote about how he would force the Talaaqnama into Gazal’s hands.

However, before that, Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) will bring in the final witness who will prove Gazal’s notorious deeds. He will bring Aijaz who has always been Gazal’s aide. Ruhaan will beat him up and ask him to tell the truth. Aijaz will open up and talk against Gazal.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 302 2nd November Written Episode Update

Haider decided to send Gazal out of the house to a place of no return. He was angry at her for conspiring against his family for so long a time.

Will Heena believe this?

