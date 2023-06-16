ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua breaks Haider's heart

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua's rudeness hurting Haider's heart. Haider will open up his feelings before Dua. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 14:40:25
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) changing her attitude and being stern to all in the house. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) did a lot in the process to shower his love on Dua. He gave Dua a special seat at the dining table after Heena asked her to get out of the room. Haider drank the leftover coffee of Dua. Haider even ate the spicy Biryani made by Dua without any complaints. However, Dua did not show her love for him. But in a momentary incident, both Dua and Haider get into a romantic position and are about to kiss when Gazal (Richa Rathore) sees it. She makes a hue and cry and demands the same kind of close relationship with Haider.

The coming episode will see Gazal yelling for her right as Haider’s wife. All of this will prompt Haider to tell all that only Dua is his wife. Saying this, Haider will take Dua inside the room. When Haider will try to get close, Dua will not falter and hold on to her esteem. She will yell at Haider and will ask him whether he wants to enjoy luxury with her on the bed. Dua will throw her dupatta and will ask Haider to come near her. But Haider will be heartbroken to see this attitude in Dua. Haider will tell Dua that he has never been a husband who has only wanted a physical relationship. He will tell Dua that she has hurt him a lot. Dua will hold herself and will not allow herself to get bogged down.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

