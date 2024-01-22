Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua brings Gazal back home

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the ladies from the Akhtar family – Heena, Hamida and Gulnaaz trying to kill Gazal and her kid. They plotted a plan where they got the signatures of Gazal (Richa Rathore) for abortion by deceit. They took her to the hospital for abortion without her knowledge. However, Dua (Aditi Sharma) got to know about it and came with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Ruhaan to stop the abortion.

The coming episode will see Dua fighting against her own mothers for Gazal’s well-being. Dua being the good samaritan that she has been, will want Gazal and her kid to be safe. Dua will breathe a sigh of relief when the doctor will tell her that the abortion did not happen and by the time it was to happen, the power went off. Dua was the one to break the power continuity in the operation theatre.

Dua will give a piece of her mind to the ladies and will reprimand them for their wrong act. Gazal, however, will yell at Dua. Gazal will claim her kid to be hers and will decide to walk out of the Akhtar family’s eyes to save her baby.

Dua will be shocked to see Gazal doing so. She will decide to get Gazal home and take care of her baby. Gazal, on the other hand, will not want Dua to even have her baby.

Dua will in due course of time, bring Gazal back to the Akhtar house.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 372 21st January Written Episode Update

Dua reached the hospital just when the abortion procedure was about to start. She created a situation of electricity disruption in the operation theatre to save Gazal.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.