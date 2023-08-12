Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) being torn between the needs of two women. While Dua (Aditi Sharma) has got the property and business transferred under her name so that she can save it from the evil eyes of Gazal, Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) intentions are evil. We saw how Heena and Gazal teamed up to deceive Haider and get his signatures on Akhtar Manzil papers, so that Gazal can get the ownership on her name.

The coming episode will see Gazal’s act being exposed before Haider. Haider will be shocked to see that his mother is also privy to this act of Gazal.

All of this, will again create a fight between Dua and Gazal. Dua will blame Gazal for all the downfall and will ask Haider to transfer the house to her name and send this danger called Gazal out of the house.

Haider will listen to the cries and requests of both Gazal and Dua and will be pained.

What will he do?

