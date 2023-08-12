ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua demanding Haider to get Akthtar Manzil on her name and throw out the scheming Gazal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 15:21:45
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) being torn between the needs of two women. While Dua (Aditi Sharma) has got the property and business transferred under her name so that she can save it from the evil eyes of Gazal, Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) intentions are evil. We saw how Heena and Gazal teamed up to deceive Haider and get his signatures on Akhtar Manzil papers, so that Gazal can get the ownership on her name.

The coming episode will see Gazal’s act being exposed before Haider. Haider will be shocked to see that his mother is also privy to this act of Gazal.

All of this, will again create a fight between Dua and Gazal. Dua will blame Gazal for all the downfall and will ask Haider to transfer the house to her name and send this danger called Gazal out of the house.

Haider will listen to the cries and requests of both Gazal and Dua and will be pained.

What will he do?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

