Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets Haider arrested

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua getting Hider arrested on the charge of criminal offence of giving her Instant Triple Talaaq.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Aug,2023 18:06:38
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Dua (Aditi Sharma) has reached dead-end again, with her relationship with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) getting jittery. As we know, Dua was pushed off the stairs by Heena. Haider decided to get out of the house along with Dua. However, Dua was worried about Haider’s life as Ruhaan was waiting to kill Haider. Gazal played a game well when she created situations that resulted in Haider calling for Triple Talaaq from Dua.

The coming episode will see Haider freeing Dua from all the bonds of his family. Dua will be shattered with this Talaaq that Haider offered her, but she will thank Haider for the life that he gave him.

However, Dua will tell Haider that Instant Triple Talaaq is a crime and that he will get punished for it. Dua will tell Haider that he has committed a criminal offence as per the Muslim Human Act. Dua will go all out to lodge a complaint against Haider.

The police will end up arresting both the mother Heena and Haider.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

