Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets proof against Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Heena fighting for her life in the hospital. This is after the attack of Gazal (Richa Rathore) where she pushed Heena from the window. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) believe that Gazal pushed Heena. However, there is a need for proof which Dua promises to unearth. Along with Ravi, Ruhaan and Hafeez, Dua is out at home, searching for something that can prove it.

In the hospital though, we wrote about Gazal scheming and plotting again. This time, she will want to hit two targets with one hit. She will plan to kill Heena and put the blame on Dua.

Gazal and Aijaz will disguise as a nurse and a ward boy and will try to enter Heena’s room to kill her. On the other hand, Dua who will be searching Heena as well we Gazal’s room for proof, will unearth something important. She will find a part of Heena’s worn attire inside a trunk which will be in Gazal’s room. Dua will understand that Gazal had hidden Heena in the same trunk.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 317 25th November Written Episode Update

With the Akhtar family praying for Heena’s betterment in health, Heena regained her consciousness. She tried to say something to Dua but could not. Gazal planned to kill Heena.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.