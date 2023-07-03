ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will have Dua getting the upper hand against Gazal. As we know, they have been locking horns, and viewers are loving this.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 16:42:56
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Gazal (Richa Rathore) locking horns. We know by now that Ruhaan is back and believes that Haider and Dua wanted to get him killed. Gazal has brainwashed Ruhaan so much that he does not see what is right.

On the other hand, we saw Gazal trying to get physical with Haider (Karanvir Sharma). Haider averted the situation even in his semi-consciousness. He saw Gazal over him, and pushed her so hard that she fell on the floor, hurting her back.

The coming episode will see Dua and Gazal’s tussle continuing. As we know, Dua has stopped doing the house chores and helping out family members. Dadi wanted Gazal to help her with the enema, as she was constipated.

All of this will result in Dua getting yet another upper hand. This time around, Dua will ask Gazal to fall down to her feet and rub her nose against her shoes. Dua will place a high-raised chair and will sit on it. Gazal who has a back problem will be asked to go near Dua and touch her shoe and rub her nose on it asking for forgiveness.

Has Dua gained back the momentum in the house?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger
Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  
Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Raunak during Sangeet ceremony
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Raunak during Sangeet ceremony
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand on Mihika
Latest Stories
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip goes missing
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip goes missing
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Read Latest News