Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Gazal (Richa Rathore) locking horns. We know by now that Ruhaan is back and believes that Haider and Dua wanted to get him killed. Gazal has brainwashed Ruhaan so much that he does not see what is right.

On the other hand, we saw Gazal trying to get physical with Haider (Karanvir Sharma). Haider averted the situation even in his semi-consciousness. He saw Gazal over him, and pushed her so hard that she fell on the floor, hurting her back.

The coming episode will see Dua and Gazal’s tussle continuing. As we know, Dua has stopped doing the house chores and helping out family members. Dadi wanted Gazal to help her with the enema, as she was constipated.

All of this will result in Dua getting yet another upper hand. This time around, Dua will ask Gazal to fall down to her feet and rub her nose against her shoes. Dua will place a high-raised chair and will sit on it. Gazal who has a back problem will be asked to go near Dua and touch her shoe and rub her nose on it asking for forgiveness.

Has Dua gained back the momentum in the house?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

