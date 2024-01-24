Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gives consent for Gazal’s suicide

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) fighting against her own family ladies to save Gazal (Richa Rathore) and stop her abortion from happening. However, Gazal did not see the goodness of Dua and threatened to run away from them. This prompted Dua to bring Gazal back home. Dua was shocked to see Gazal soft talk with Haider (Karanvir Sharma), requesting him to accept her as his wife.

We wrote about Haider clearly telling Gazal that Dua is his wife, but is ready to take responsibility for Gazal’s kid. This angered Gazal more and she threatened to harm herself and kill the kid.

The coming episode will see Gazal throwing up a big drama when she will go to the terrace of their house and will threaten to jump and end her life. The entire Akhtar family will gather and will plead with Gazal to stop her act. Gazal will want to get a hold of Haider by doing so, and will pretend even more of ending her life.

However, Dua will make a big decision. She will tell her family not to cry over Gazal. She will tell them not to plead with her as they are getting what they want. Dua will tell them to allow Gazal to make her own decision to end her life along with the kid growing in her. Dua will give consent for Gazal to commit suicide. Dua’s move will shock the entire family. Dua will tell Gazal that she was worried and was self-doubting her own idea of bringing Gazal back into her life. But now Gazal’s move and death will end all her miseries.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 374 23rd January Written Episode Update

Gazal pleaded with Haider to accept her as his wife so that she could have a good living in their house. But Haider refused to do so and told Gazal that she would be sent to jail as soon as she delivered.

Will Gazal commit suicide?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.