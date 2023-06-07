Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua misses saving Ruhaan by a whisker

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Dua (Aditi Sharma) trying to get an upper hand over Ghazal (Richa Rathore). As we know, Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) second marriage to Ghazal has shattered the life of Dua. However, she has regained herself to prove that Ghazal is evil by nature and wishes bad for their family.

As we know, Dua got a sniff of Ruhaan’s whereabouts and sent her brother Hafiz to save Ruhaan from Ghazal’s clutches. However, the drama that has happened showed the audience that Hafiz got caught while trying to save Ruhaan.

The upcoming drama will see Dua going along with Gulnaaz to save Ruhaan and Hafiz. They will be excited to see two men kept in captivity. But to their dismay, they will find only Hafiz and not Ruhaan.

It will be shown that Eijaz smelt a rat and saw Dua coming to the premise. Hence he escaped with Ruhaan so that Ghazal’s game does not finish.

What will Dua do to save Ruhaan now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. Will Dua be able to take back her position as Haider’s wife in the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.