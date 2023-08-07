ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal and Heena making a plan to get the house transferred on Gazal's name. They will decide to deceive Haider.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 16:20:54
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider 841116

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with hell breaking loose with Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) going all out in taking his revenge on Haider and Dua. As we know, Ruhaan tried to kill Haider (Karanvir Sharma), but Haider got saved by Gazal (Richa Rathore). Later, when Dua tried to talk to Ruhaan and tell him what the truth is, Ruhaan got aggressive and tried shooting at Dua. All of this has shattered Dua and she does not know how to tell Ruhaan the truth.

Amidst this, there is tension in Gazal’s mind about the house. She wants it in her name, after Dua has got the property transferred to her name. We saw how Haider granted the Haq-e-Mehar to Dua by transferring the entire property on her name.

The coming episode will see Heena and Gazal deciding to deceive Haider by taking his signatures without his knowledge and getting the house transferred to Gazal’s name. They will not want Haider to give away the house too to Dua.

Gazal will bring in a lawyer too who will make the papers needed for it. Heena will tell Gazal to take Haider’s signature by deceit.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News