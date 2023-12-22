Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans to deceive Dua during the IVF process

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein the Akhtar family is rejoicing in the happiness of Hafeez and Kaynaat’s pre-wedding festivities. Amidst all this, Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) plan to revisit their dreams of turning parents. They met the same doctor who had earlier proposed IVF process for Dua’s pregnancy. Gazal (Richa Rathore) who is aware of this fact, is planning to ruin this happiness and create a new path into Haider’s life. Her idea is to get the IVF procedure done on her with Haider’s sample.

The coming episode will see Gazal planning for the same. She will reach the hospital well before Dua and Haider, in a burqa. She will meet Dua’s doctor, and will address herself as Dua. The doctor will ask her to bring her husband too, as the sample of the male is taken first.

Gazal will stealthily hide when Dua and Haider will come to the hospital for their appointment. Haider will go inside to give his sample while Dua will be taken for some tests.

Gazal will plan to bribe a ward boy in the hospital and will plan to get injected with Haider’s sample.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 342 21st December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.