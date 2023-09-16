Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider announcing to all in his family that he is not in love with Dua anymore. What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Dua (Aditi Sharma) breaking all ties with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and being forced to leave the Akhtar house. However, before going out, she saw to it that there is no problem to Haider’s life caused by Ruhaan. She lodged a police complaint saying that Ruhaan has earlier tried to kill Haider and her, and now that Ruhaan is out on bail, if anything happens to any one of them, then Ruhaan needs to be blamed for it.

Dua was also seen threatening Ruhaan and telling him to rather safeguard Haider so that he does not get into trouble.

Now the coming episode will see Dua going out of the house. She will ask Ravi to take care of Haider in her absence. Hafeez will question Dua’s love for Haider, and Dua will tell them that she loves him even after all this happened.

On the other hand, Heena and others in the family will question Haider whether he continues to love Dua or not. Haider with a heavy heart, will tell them that he does not love Dua anymore.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 268 15th September Written Episode Update

Haider went to get Ruhaan out on bail. However, he found Dua already present there at the police station. Gazal was happy and wanted Dua to do the needful and put Ruhaan back in jail as Haider was not safe with Ruhaan being out.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.