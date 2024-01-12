Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider calls the police to arrest Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) creating big drama during the baby shower of Dua (Aditi Sharma). As we know, Gazal got herself treated with IVF, in order to get pregnant with Haider’s child. The to-be-discarded sample of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) was secured by Gazal through the ward boy. The IVF process was a success, resulting in Gazal getting pregnant.

We saw how Gazal announced her pregnancy during Dua’s baby shower ceremony. Dua got panic-stricken, and Haider tried to strangulate Gazal. The entire Akhtar family was worried with the development that Gazal had to say.

Gazal proclaimed that even though she could not bed Haider, she is going to become the mother of Haider’s child and called it desitny’s play.

The coming episode will see Dua panicking and Haider taking care of her. Soon the police will arrive to arrest Gazal. Gazal will be shocked to see the police. Haider will tell Gazal that he was the one who called the police. Gazal will get scared and will plead that she is carrying Haider’s child and they need to show mercy.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 362 11th January Written Episode Update

Haider got shocked when Gazal narrated the story of how she got the IVF treatment done on herself using Haider’s sample. He tried to strangulate Gazal.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.