Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider decides to leave the house

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) being pushed off the stairs by Heena in a ghastly act. Dua got injured on her head and lost a lot of blood. Thankfully, she was safe and was nursed by the doctor. When Haider (Karanvir Sharma) got to know about the reason for Dua’s falling, he got angry. He confronted his mother Heena and questioned her on how she can harm his life, which rests in Dua.

The coming episode will focus on the mother and son confrontation wherein the lovely bond between them will be shown breaking. Haider will be shocked and will tell his mother that she has broken his trust by hurting Dua. Haider will decide that he will leave the house and property and go out along with Dua.

Heena will initially beg her son not to leave her. But Haider will tell Heena that he cannot see his wife suffering at the hands of all, and will do anything to shield her. Heena will however, challenge Haider and tell that Dua will not leave the house and property for him. Haider on the other hand, will be extremely confident of the fact that Dua can leave anything for him.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.