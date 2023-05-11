Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida slaps Ghazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show will see Hamida's dhamakedaar entry proving costly for Haider and his family. Hamida will blame Haider for ruining Dua's life. She will also slap Ghazal and put her in place.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging twists that have pained the audience. Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) life has been ruined after Haider (Karanvir Sharma) married Ghazal (Richa Rathore). As we know, Ghazal was about to get married to Haider’s brother, but Ghazal played her game and told Haider the secret about his mother Hina.

All of it forced Haider to marry Ghazal. However, this marriage came as a heartbreak for Dua. We saw how Dua got critical in the hospital post which she was about to meet with an accident. Haider saved Dua’s life, but Dua is totally shattered.

Dua is seen pained, crying for all that is lost in her life. Haider is not able to handle Dua’s pain. At this juncture, Hamida, Dua’s mother has entered the house to handle Haider and resurrect Dua’s life.

The coming episode will see Hamida (Alka Kaushal) counting on her and her husband’s good nature because of which Haider and his family have prospered. However, Dua will keep herself locked in the room and will not come down to meet her mother. Ghazal will try to act smart with Hamida. Hamida will blame Haider for ruining Dua’s life. When Ghazal will try to counter Hamida, Hamida will slap Ghazal and will show her her place.

What will happen next?

