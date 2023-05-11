ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida slaps Ghazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show will see Hamida's dhamakedaar entry proving costly for Haider and his family. Hamida will blame Haider for ruining Dua's life. She will also slap Ghazal and put her in place.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 14:04:21
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida slaps Ghazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging twists that have pained the audience. Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) life has been ruined after Haider (Karanvir Sharma) married Ghazal (Richa Rathore). As we know, Ghazal was about to get married to Haider’s brother, but Ghazal played her game and told Haider the secret about his mother Hina.

All of it forced Haider to marry Ghazal. However, this marriage came as a heartbreak for Dua. We saw how Dua got critical in the hospital post which she was about to meet with an accident. Haider saved Dua’s life, but Dua is totally shattered.

Dua is seen pained, crying for all that is lost in her life. Haider is not able to handle Dua’s pain. At this juncture, Hamida, Dua’s mother has entered the house to handle Haider and resurrect Dua’s life.

The coming episode will see Hamida (Alka Kaushal) counting on her and her husband’s good nature because of which Haider and his family have prospered. However, Dua will keep herself locked in the room and will not come down to meet her mother. Ghazal will try to act smart with Hamida. Hamida will blame Haider for ruining Dua’s life. When Ghazal will try to counter Hamida, Hamida will slap Ghazal and will show her her place.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. Will Dua be able to take back her position as Haider’s wife in the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat confesses the truth before Ekam
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat confesses the truth before Ekam
Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Kairi's life in danger
Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Kairi's life in danger
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi
Latest Stories
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih Struggle For Selfies, Watch
Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih Struggle For Selfies, Watch
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quits the show; accuses Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quits the show; accuses Producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment
Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform On Stage, Check Out Details
Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform On Stage, Check Out Details
My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country" says Deepika Padukone who features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country" says Deepika Padukone who features on the cover of TIME Magazine!
Business Mogul Sudha Reddy Makes A Chic Outing At White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Business Mogul Sudha Reddy Makes A Chic Outing At White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Read Latest News