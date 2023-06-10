Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gets an asthma attack; Dua worries for her

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen exciting drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) fighting back and trying to prove Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) evil ideas and plans. Dua has gotten sterner in her attitude. She is now against Heena and is openly talking against her mother-in-law. However, nothing can stop Haider (Karanvir Sharma) from worrying and caring for Dua. He slept outside Dua’s room. He was seen drinking Dua’s leftover coffee. He created a unique place, a special seat for Dua in the dining space.

Amidst all this, we have seen Gazal failing in her culinary skills as she failed to prepare breakfast for the family. The truth got out before the family that Heena cooked the food in kerosene oil, silently.

Heena who is asthmatic, will have the after-effects of cooking amid the smoke. She will get an asthma attack in the coming episode and will ask for Gazal’s help. Since her medicines will be over, Heena will ask Gazal to call the medical shop and get her medicines quickly. Heena who will be sick, will instruct Gazal not to take any help from Dua.

On the other hand, Dua will spot Heena coughing and will immediately realize that she must have gotten sick. Dua will worry about Heena’s well-being and will be tense.

Will Dua run in to help Heena with her medicines?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

