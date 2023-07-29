Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen big drama over the designs created by Dua (Aditi Sharma). We saw how Hamida asked Dua to make the designs. Now the family is aware of the fact that Dua did make designs and send it to the Fashion Week, but not as part of Haider Designs but in her own name. This has shocked Haider and he wants an answer from Dua for it. At this juncture, there will be a huge fight that will happen in the house between Hamida (Alka Kaushal) and Heena.

Finally, the coming episode will see Haider talking about Dua doing a wrong deed and having to be punished for the same. Gazal (Richa Rathore) will be crying that they have lost the deal. But Heena will console her and give her new confidence and the goal to fight against Dua. Heena will tell Gazal that she can finally see the marriage of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua breaking, with Haider going against Dua for the first time by deciding to punish her. Heena will tell Gazal to use this as a trump card and build more on Haider’s anger against Dua.

Will Heena be instrumental in separating Haider and Dua?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

