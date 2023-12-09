Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena suffers from partial amnesia

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Heena (Nishigandha Wag) getting conscious and telling the police about Dua forcing her to commit suicide. This prompted the police to arrest Dua (Aditi Sharma). However, soon, Heena came to the police station and told the police that Dua was not responsible for her fall and got her released.

Now, at home, the entire Akhtar family are after Gazal (Richa Rathore) and want to kill her. Hamida picked up her gun to shoot at Gazal.

The coming episode will see a big twist after all. Heena who would want Gazal to be killed, will for a second, feel unwell and will go back in the memory of the past. She will again start to hate Dua and will call Gazal her favourite. She will apologize to Gazal for having killed her mother. Heena would have forgotten all that had happened in the house recently. She will start to badmouth Dua and will find solace in Gazal’s comfort. Haider and Dua will be shocked to see this happen and will worry about Heena’s health.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 329 8th December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

