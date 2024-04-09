Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Subhaan knows the truth about Mannat; gets shattered

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) being admitted to the hospital. Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) has been hiding the big truth of the identity of the boy. Her family assumed that Ibaadat was in love with a boy, but the truth was that the boy was Mannat’s lover. Big drama ensued in the house where Heena slapped Ibaadat and called her to be a disgrace to the family. However, Ibaadat remained silent and did not let the truth out. However, Ibaadat found solid support, for the first time ever, from Dua (Raymon Kakar). Dua stood against Heena and stopped her from harming Ibaadat.

The coming episode will finally see the lid open to the secret. The family will get to know that Mannat has been in love and not Ibaadat. They will also know that Ibaadat was all the while, protective of Mannat.

This will lead to Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) going through a heartbreak. As we know, Subhaan has loved Mannat a lot, and when he will get to know of this truth, he will be shattered. He will be seen walking in the road, clueless of his surroundings. He will be about to meet with an accident which will be averted by Ibaadat.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 446 8th April Written Episode Update

Ibaadat took the blame upon herself. Heena slapped her, but Ibaadat remained silent. Dua supported Ibaadat.

What will happen next?

