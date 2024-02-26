Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Subhaan wishes to meet his love interest

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen a generation leap take place, post which the story is woven around Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar), Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) and Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani). As we know, Mannat and Ibaadat have immense love and admiration towards each other, while the Akhtar house is divided when it came to the love for Ibaadat. For Dua (Raymon Kakar), Ibaadat is just a responsibility and she does not shower motherly love on her. Heena too hates Ibaadat. We wrote about Kaynaat (Amrapali Gupta) and family deciding to come down to India from London. This meant that she was coming back with her sons Subhaan and Sufi.

The coming episode will see the Akhtar house getting to know about Hafeez and Kaynaat’s return. The mothers will be jubilant, so as Ibaadat and Mannat. Both the girls will have a liking for Subhaan, but Mannat will silently be in love with Subhaan.

On the other hand, Subhaan will also be happy that he is returning to India. He will think about his love interest and will wonder whether she will be happy on his return. Subhaan will also be seen conversing with his brother Sufi about his love interest.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 405 24th February Written Episode Update

Dua saved Ibaadat and Mannat when they were attacked for lodging a case to support Razia.

Who is Subhaan’s love interest? Is it Mannat or Ibaadat?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.